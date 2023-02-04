Everything Leah Messer Has Said About Her Split From Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley: Quotes

Comeback queen! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer split from her ex-fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, in October 2022, just two months after getting engaged. Despite the heartbreak, the MTV personality hasn’t hesitated to speak her mind about the breakup and the former NASA employee.

Just weeks after the former couple announced their split, a source exclusively told In Touch that Jaylan had “pocketed” the money Leah gave him when he purchased their home in Charleston, West Virginia.

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” an insider close to the duo said in November 2022. “He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

Shortly after the news of Jaylan and Leah’s house drama broke, Leah took to social media in December 2022 to address a scene that had previously aired on the MTV series, which showed the U.S. Army Officer seemingly showing the reality star the amended deed to their home.

“It’s the lying,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories, while claiming that Jaylan was “trying to get [her] on the deed AFTER [they] made it back home from Costa Rica, BUT while [they] were there, he made it seem ON-CAMERA as though it was already complete and done.”

“I take full responsibility for believing that because I even asked, ‘Don’t I have to be present?’ And he said, ‘No, because I’m the sole owner,’” the Teen Mom alum concluded at the time.

Apart from the home purchase, Leah also called the scene between Jaylan and her stepdad asking him for his blessing to propose to her a “publicity stunt.”

“In the dinner scene after the proposal, it was known that no other blessings were needed or mattered, especially if I was going to open myself to marriage after two failed marriages,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time, adding that the moment with her stepdad was “disrespect at its finest” because Jaylan “asked [Leah] prior and proceeded to do so anyway … then tell [her] on camera [after he popped the question].”

It didn’t take long for the West Virginia native’s ex to respond, as Jaylan took to Twitter days later to slam her for her claims.

“I did add you to the deed,” he alleged. “You know that when we got back, they called me and told me why you couldn’t be added to the deed. They keep call records. We had that conversation together … and it had not yet been ‘recorded’ for the reason why you couldn’t be added.”

Despite his public Twitter rant, Leah hasn’t let the messy breakup bring her down, as a separate insider exclusively told In Touch in February 2023 that “her bounce back game is like no other.”

