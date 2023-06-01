Not proud. Teen Mom 2 alum Chris Lopez admitted that ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry’s claims of domestic violence against him are “true” after the former reality star accused him of trying to “kill” her.

“I ain’t excusing my behavior, but you talking about an incident that happened four years ago,” Chris, 29, said during an TikTok Live. “I never almost killed anybody. Everybody was always, always breathing, they always had room to breathe, they always had their phone.”

After fans began to comment saying that they “believe” Kail’s version of events, Chris responded, “You should motherf–ker. I’m telling you, you should.”

“I already owned up to my s–t. “But it’s like, no, the story is not wrong. I did choke her,” he continued. “I admitted that, you know. It’s in my record. I didn’t hear the story, but the [domestic violence] is true. I’m not gonna hide from that and that’s something I’m honest about.”

While Chris acknowledged that domestic violence was present in their relationship, he went on to say that he “never beat her up.”

“If you want to sit here and tell the story of like DV and then tell the part where you f–king physically [attacked me]. Multiple times, not just once, not just twice, not just three times either,” he added. “So if you gonna tell the truth, tell the f–king whole truth. You gonna sit here and try to paint [a man] out to be abusive and say the part where you started hitting that man first.”

Chris’ admission comes as the Pennsylvania native, 31, opened up about a “crazy situation” between the exes during the May 31 episode of the “Dumb Blonde Podcast”.

“There was a time where, like, I texted someone and I was like, ‘He’s going to kill me.’ Then I threw my phone under my bed because I thought if he gets my phone, I won’t have any way to call for help,” Kail told host Bunnie Xo.

She went on to say that she thought she was going to die that day, adding, “He put my face into the couch and was just smothering me.”

“I had never fought him before when he put his hands on me or you know, abused me,” Kail continued. “I don’t know what took over me, but that night I fought for my fucking life. I remember just like turning my head a certain way and being able to like gasp for air and I still, I still did not want to call the f–king police.”

The incident the former couple – who share sons Lux Russell and Creed Romello – were seemingly referring to a 2019 incident which led to the former 16 & Pregnant star being granted a no-contact order against Lopez on October 1, 2019, followed by a protection from abuse order on October 30 of that year.

After Lopez broke the no-contact order after he allegedly called Lowry about 60 times from a blocked phone number, he was arrested on January 13, 2020, In Touch previously confirmed.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged that her ex showed up at her home the day prior and they were involved in a verbal dispute. She further alleged that he attempted to punch her in her pregnant stomach before fleeing when a friend arrived. Lopez was released from jail on January 21, 2020.

The Delaware native pleaded guilty on August 17, 2020, to one count of misdemeanor offensive touching and one count of not complying with a bond order, stemming from his January 2020 arrest. He was also facing charges for harassment, menacing, and breach of release, but the district attorney decided not to pursue those charges.

Chris’ two-year sentence was suspended, and he served one year of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with his ex for an additional year as was required to attend mental health and domestic violence classes, according to the Family Court of the State of Delaware sentencing order obtained by In Touch.

“It is what it is now. I learned from it, and I ain’t gonna lie, if I didn’t go through what I went through, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now,” he said during a January 2021 episode of his “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast. “I’m not where I want to be but I’m way, way beyond the point of where I was. Just this last year, I was turning myself in and almost did a bid for seven months. A lot of people don’t know that. [By] the grace of God, I got out and all that stuff. I look at it like that.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.