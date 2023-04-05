Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Reunites With Ex Chris Lopez at Son’s School

Friendly exes? Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry reunited with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez at their son’s school recital amid ongoing drama between them.

“Such a cute night [at Lux Lowry’s] first Spanish immersion night [and Lincoln Marroquin’s] last but definitely one to remember,” the former reality star, 31, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, alongside a series of photos from the school function.

Fans were quick to realize that Chris, 29, was featured in one of the images, posing with their eldest son.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Anyone else gasp on picture 6? no? Just me? Cool,” one follower commented. “Co parenting win! You guys should be proud!,” another added, while another chimed in, saying, “Love the coparenting happening at this event. You’re an amazing mom! Keep up the great work.”

While not featured in Kail’s slideshow, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was also present at the event as he cheered on Lincoln.

“The only way I can get Lincoln to speak Spanish at home,” Javi, 30, wrote over video footage of himself spraying the 9-year-old with a water gun for speaking English, which he shared via Instagram on March 20.

Just two weeks later, at the Spanish recital, Javi joked that the “water gun must be working” as he shared footage of his son on stage.

Kail’s reunion with her exes comes just days after she seemingly shaded Chris for his financial situation.

“I looked at Lincoln this morning on the way to school because he told me something about his other family. I was like, ‘That’s really cool. That’s awesome,’” Kail shared during a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I looked at him in his face and I said, ‘Do you know how lucky you are that both of your families are, you know, you go on a lot of really cool trips with your dad. I said, your dad has a home and a pool and whatever else he’s got going on. Your dad takes you on a lot of fun trips. And you come over here, I have a pool, I have a yard, I have animals, I have your brothers. We do our family trip.’ I said, ‘Do you know how lucky you are? I can’t look at Lux and Creed and say the same.’”

In addition to 5-year-old Lux and Lincoln, Kail also shares son Creed with Chris and son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.