On the mend. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her battle with depression following rumors that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott split.

“POV: your first flight and destination is Thailand after a year-long battle with severe depression,” Kail, 31, wrote over an Instagram Reel which she shared on Wednesday, March 22.

The video – which featured a series of photos and videos from her recent trip to Southeast Asia – was captioned, “Prioritize your mental health. Because if it wasn’t for [Kristen Hook] & [Natalie] I don’t know if I would be here.”

“They saw the signs, they were there in my dark,” she continued, adding the hashtags “depression,” “selfcare,” “mental health” and “Lexapro girly.”

Fans rallied behind the Pennsylvania native as they flooded the comments section of her post to offer her well wishes.

“You deserved this break more than anyone!! Every hour is dedicated into being the best mother you can be and into work, to provide for your family!” one fan wrote. “Awww, so happy to see you prioritizing yourself!!! Your mental health matters!” another added. “I would do anything for friends like that and help like that a break would be a miracle,” yet another follower chimed in.

Kail has been open about her struggles with depression as she captioned an earlier Thailand snap, “Thailand #photodump brought to you by manifestation & Lexapro.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The former 16 & Pregnant star – who shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez – traveled with her gal pals on the heels of split rumors surrounding her and boyfriend Elijah.

“I have a hard time in my relationships, I think, accepting a man who will provide and protect and do all of those things,” Kail told Married At First Sight alum Chris GQ Perry during the March 7 episode of “Baby Mamas, No Drama.” “I pay 100 percent of the bills at home, and I pay for all my kids. It would be very weird for me to be with someone who does those things.”

Kailyn’s costar, Vee Rivera, added, “You need someone that will take initiative, and I don’t think you’ve been with someone like that yet,” while Perry chimed in, saying, “I’m sure you’re going to find somebody amazing for you.”

Despite the subtle hints, the MTV alum’s rep exclusively told In Touch that Kail and Elijah are still going strong.

“This is false,” her rep said on March 9. “Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”