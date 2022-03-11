Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry wears many hats. She is a busy mother to four sons as well as the host of two podcasts and a recent fitness aficionado. Keep reading to see photos of her adorable kids.

The longtime MTV personality has a colorful past that includes bouts of drama with her exes and costars. But the mom of four has plenty to be proud of, including her dream home and her four adorable children.

Kailyn became a mom of four in August 2020 with the arrival of her fourth son, Creed, who is her second child with ex Chris Lopez. Their other son, Lux, was born in August 2017.

Kailyn also is mom to son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. She shares Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2017.

While it hasn’t always been the easiest navigating a family with three fathers, Kailyn has made efforts to make her sons’ lives run smoothly.

“Jo and I went through hell to get where we are. We were young. Yes, Javi and I went through hell. We were going through a nasty public divorce. But Chris? I genuinely loved the f—k out of him and tried to get him to be a dad,” the MTV star said. “I have kept him from the kids only when necessary and advised by council. But I physically moved to a home to be in the middle of my kids’ dads to make it easier.”

In January 2022, Kailyn moved into her Delaware dream home after almost a year of construction and renovations.

“Literally obsessed with my new house and kitchen,” she captioned a snap in her Dover-based abode, adding, “Truly so thankful to be here.”

Since then, the “Barely Famous” podcast host has been sharing her fitness journey via social media, receiving praise and encouragement from some of her followers. From her weight loss to her dream home, Kailyn seems to be feeling hopeful.

“This is the house that I built from the ground up, by myself with no man next to me. Just by myself, for my kids,” Kailyn said. “I’m hoping that we set … real roots and [make] traditions in the new house.”

Check out these photos of Kailyn’s cute kids!