Kailyn Lowry Denies Breaking Into Ex Chris Lopez’s Home After Briana’s Claims: ‘Never in My Life’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry denied Briana DeJesus’ claims that she broke into ex Chris Lopez’s home amid coparenting drama in a new Q&A.

“Can you respond to what Briana is saying? Totally understand if you don’t want to,” one fan asked Kailyn, 29, via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 10.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I have never in my entire life broken and entered into anyone’s home,” Kailyn replied, shutting down the allegations. “Nor have I ever been charged with breaking and entering. Ever.”

Briana, 27, called out her costar after the Tuesday, June 8 episode, aired on TV, claiming Kailyn hasn’t been sharing her full story with viewers.

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” the Teen Mom 3 alum alleged on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, saying Kailyn is trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.” Briana said she prides herself on filming “it all” and not “faking scenes,” even if they are less than flattering.

The incident Briana was referring to with Kailyn happened last year on September 4. Kailyn was arrested a few weeks later on September 26 for allegedly punching Chris, 27, “with a closed fist” several times following an argument over him cutting their 3-year-old son’s hair without her permission, In Touch confirmed. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host was cited for offensive touching (which she denied) and later released from police custody without bail.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy of Briana Dejesus/Instagram; Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

The charges against Kailyn were ultimately dropped, but prior to the drama going down, Kailyn took to Instagram Stories to share a “before” and “after” photo showing off Lux‘s haircut. “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” photo on September 5. “Control tactic.”

Chris and Kailyn have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016, and they are still a “work in progress,” he revealed in April. Kailyn and Chris share two kids together: Lux, 3, and 10-month-old Creed. She also shares son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera.

More recently, Chris gushed about his and Kailyn’s boys in a Q&A and told his followers that Lux “is a great helper when it comes to his brother” Creed.