Bad blood. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reignited her feud with her former costar Kailyn Lowry over their differing parenting styles.

The drama began when Kailyn, 30, took to TikTok on Saturday, February 4, to respond to a fan that pointed out that she took her son Lux to get his ears pierced soon after Jenelle, 31, did the same with her son Kaiser.

However, Kailyn implied that she took her son to get his ears pierced first by circling the time stamp on a photo from the outing that showed Lux, 5, got his ears pierced one week earlier.

In the comments section of the video, another social media user said they hoped Kailyn didn’t take Lux to get his ears pierced at Claire’s like Jenelle did for Kaiser, 8. Kailyn seemingly threw shade as she replied, “We didn’t go to Claire’s lol.”

The North Carolina native fired back by sharing a screenshot of the comments via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 8.

“We parent differently. Stop being a bitch to the world,” the former MTV star wrote. “This is why no one can be your friend.”

Jenelle’s clap back came amid their years-long feud. While the reality stars have had constant drama, their relationship seemed to go up in flames when the mother of three shared an Instagram video of her burning a box of Kailyn’s Pothead haircare products that she had sent to her in October 2018. In the caption, Jenelle alleged that Kailyn was “super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show.”

They have continued to make jabs at each other via social media over the years. However, Kailyn tried to make amends in April 2022 when she apologized to Jenelle for wrongly accusing her of leaking the news that she was pregnant with Lux.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“After seeing this week’s episode, I wanted to address my storyline because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” Kailyn wrote via Instagram at the time. “With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them.”

After admitting she was “extremely hurt” that she wasn’t able to announce her pregnancy, Kailyn once again apologized to Jenelle. “All in all, no one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry,” she said.