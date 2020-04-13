Pregnant Kailyn Lowry had quite the scare after she fell down the stairs outside of her home on Monday, April 13. Thankfully, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed baby No. 4 is “OK,” and promised that she’s doing fine, too, despite suffering a sprained ankle. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story, she explained exactly what happened.

“So, this morning, I got up at like 6:30 [a.m.] to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone, and I missed the last three stairs [while walking down them],” Kail, 28, told fans. “I fell, and I was really scared. … I called for Isaac and [friend Natalie’s son] Kaden to come get me, because I thought that I broke my angle.” Though she’s on crutches, the injury wasn’t as serious as she feared — and “the baby’s OK,” too. “Javi [Marroquin]‘s gonna come get the kids from me, and I’m on crutches for, hopefully, only a few days. I’ve never had a sprained ankle before, so I guess we’re gonna see how this goes,” she said.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

That wasn’t the only morning drama. The soon-to-be mom of four revealed that, while she was still crying on the floor, the boys were worrying about how they were going to go see their dads. The spectacle was only heightened when Lincoln lost a loose tooth he’d been wiggling.

By the time the MTV mama was resting at home, however, it seemed all was back to normal. Her kids could be heard playing in the background, and youngest son Lux came over to check on his mom while she had her foot propped up on the couch. Posting a photo of the injury all wrapped up in an elastic bandage and a brace, the boy mom revealed she’d managed to grab some time to herself to relax and watch TV.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Having some time to recuperate will be good for the Teen Mom star — and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak guarantees she at least won’t have to be running around on crutches as she wrangles her sons during school pick up and drop off. Though the circumstances of the pandemic are less than ideal, Kail is making the most of the extra time with her boys.

“Being home 24/7 has been a huge change for myself [and] the kids, but moments like this, outside making memories, have been getting us through it,” she told fans on April 9. “I’m grateful for the extra time we get together, and I know they will remember this time as something special.”