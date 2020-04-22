Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

It’s not always easy to move on! Kailyn Lowry knows that better than most, and in a recent Instagram Story, she seemingly admitted she’s still “struggling” with a breakup. After inviting fans to ask her questions on Tuesday, April 21, the Teen Mom 2 star fielded one query about how to put the past behind you. Unfortunately, she didn’t have many words of wisdom to share — but she did have empathy.

“How [do you] get over a breakup?” one of her followers wanted to know. “I’m struggling.” In reply, Kail, 28, simply wrote, “When you figure it out, please let me know. Because same.” Thankfully, she also shared a sweet, hopeful poem. “One day, you will be where / you want to be, and you / will find peace there and / who knows, maybe you / will even find love there,” read R. M. Drake’s inspirational message.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

In March, the MTV mama opened up about her relationship with her ex Chris Lopez, admitting it “took her a while” to realize he wasn’t going to commit to her. Despite being the father to two of her children — youngest son Lux and baby No. 4, who is due in July — the parents have had an on-and-off relationship over the years. It was only recently that Kail seemed to accept romance just isn’t in the cards for them. “I had to separate [his] words [from his] actions,” she told fans.

While speaking to Us Weekly that same month, she addressed rumors that Chris, 26, had cheated on her. “It’s hurtful. … When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” she said. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

The soon-to-be father of two, however, has hinted that he’s going through a “transformation.” In an Instagram Story of his own, he shared a quote about being in an “uncomfortable stage” of life. “My old self is gone,” it read, “but my new self isn’t fully born yet.” He also seemingly reflected on fatherhood as he shared a never-before-seen letter he wrote to son Lux in October 2017. “He [is] the best thing to happen to me,” the dad wrote at the time.

We don’t know that a romantic reunion would be good for either of these stars — but we sure hope they both heal and grow so they can be the best parents possible to their kids.