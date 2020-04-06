‘Teen Mom’ Stars During Quarantine: See What Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout and More Are Doing at Home
The stars of Teen Mom are making the best of social distancing and following measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, Jenelle Evans and more are stuck at home, they’re spending quality time with the kids, enjoying some sports, and playing “pirates” together. How sweet! To see what they’re all up to while self-quarantining with their fams, watch the video above.