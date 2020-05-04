The shade! Kailyn Lowry is seemingly taking aim at her ex Chris Lopez once more in a series of new TikTok videos. More than a couple of videos on the Teen Mom 2 star’s social media account seem to call out her baby daddy, with whom she’s currently expecting her fourth child.

In the videos, posted between April 25 and April 30, she lip-synched along to audio tracks of women being “mad” about being their ex’s baby mama, women calling out their exes for accusing them of being undesirable and women encouraging others to hook up with their exes’ friends. Singing along to rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s track “P2,” she also seemingly admitted she feels “numb” about being single and pregnant. In a fifth clip, she played a “crazy girl edition” of “Never Have I Ever,” revealing her trust issues stem from being cheated on.

Though Kail, 28, seemed to be having fun with the TikToks, some fans took them more than a little seriously. “Do you just get prego with no intentions of staying with the dude? I mean, it’s happened a lot more than an average person, I feel,” a commenter wrote on one video. But the soon-to-be mom of four wasn’t having that criticism. “Ugh, we were on and off for five years, and this is our second child,” she said. “Don’t comment if you don’t know.”

The criticism is nothing new for the star. Since her baby news broke in February, she admitted she’s been getting hate “on another f–king level” on social media. Though fans encouraged her to simply block her trolls, she said there were simply too many to get them all — and though some may have valid reasons for speaking out, she’s tired of hearing it. “I don’t care why [they’re upset]! Not everyone is gonna like me,” she wrote. “That doesn’t mean [people should] tag me in every single opinion and hate comment.”

In April, she admitted she was still feeling low. “I’ve taken [loss] after [loss] all 2020,” she tweeted on April 23 after a nude photo taken during a maternity photo shoot was leaked. Tensions rose further after Chris allegedly commented on the photo — and she called him out. The photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F–k Chris for saying [it wasn’t leaked],” she slammed.

