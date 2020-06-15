Amid her split from David Eason, Jenelle Evans seemingly called out the family members who aren’t there for her. The Teen Mom 2 alum took aim at the “fake” people in her life as she shared a meme on Facebook on Monday, June 15.

“Stop forcing family to be family,” read the post Jenelle, 28, shared on her private Facebook account. “They [can] be just as fake as friends‼”

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Facebook

But the MTV alum has at least one relative on her side. Jenelle told Celebernation she’s staying with family after David, 31, was released on unsecured bond following his June 12 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. In the past, mom Barbara Evans was also supportive of her daughter’s single status. When Jenelle moved to Tennessee following her October 2019 split, the grandmother flew down to Nashville so they could celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.

When David and Jenelle got back together in March, Barb continued to stick by her daughter’s side. Though she previously admitted on Teen Mom that she believes her son-in-law is “hurting” his wife, she stepped up to help stock their fridge amid the coronavirus quarantine. She also spent Easter with the family in April. It’s clear the grandmother wanted to be there for her daughter and her grandkids, no matter what.

“[We] get along great at the moment. I feel like we get along better than ever because we aren’t worried about what’s ‘right or wrong’ when it comes to living our lives and what’s going to be aired about us on TV,” Jenelle told In Touch at the time. “My mom was always worried about pleasing the producers. … That would start arguments between us.”

Now that their TV days are behind them, the Evans women have the chance to work out their relationship in private. We hope Barb can continue to help and support her daughter. In the meantime, Jenelle is taking a break from sharing her life with her fans.

“I just want to let the public, tabloids and my fans know that I’M OK, I’M SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!” she wrote on her public Facebook page on June 13. “I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!”