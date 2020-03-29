Showing support. Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to post a video of her mom stocking the fridge she shares with David Eason. Despite a brief split, the former Teen Mom 2 star and her ex are back together, and it looks like Barbara is in favor.

“She’s taking over my house,” the mother of three, 28, laughed while showing Babs talking to David, 31.

In the clip, her mom said, “32 chicken tenders. I brought like five, three, four, that’s probably about four pounds of hamburger.” In response, David said, “Oh,” before she continued, “So use that hamburger before you use your hamburger.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle confirmed she was back together with her husband during a Q&A video posted to her YouTube channel. “Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she disclosed on March 21.

She went on to admit that she moved back to the home she shares with David, 31, in North Carolina and that she and her children are living there “permanently.”

“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything,” she explained. “So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth[ly].”

When a fan asked if David had done anything to change her mind, she responded, “A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

Here’s hoping these two can work things out once and for all.

