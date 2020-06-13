Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason, was arrested for “assault with a deadly weapon” and “communicating threats” on June 12, In Touch can confirm. The reality star was booked around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Columbus County Detention Center. His bond was originally set for $15,000. He was later released on unsecured bond and is required to show up to a court hearing on July 6.

His arrest comes after an alleged incident that took place at the North Carolina home he shares with Evans, 28. The former MTV star allegedly brought two male friends with her to their house to “collect some of her belongings,” according to Celebernation. A fight allegedly broke out between Eason and one of Evans’ male friends over Eason’s misplaced truck keys. The fight escalated and Eason allegedly “pistol-whipped” one of the men during the altercation.

Evans and Eason share custody of three out of their five shared children, who live in the home as well — Eason’s 12-year-old daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship, Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, from a previous relationship, and their biological daughter, 3-year-old Ensley. Neither Maryssa, Kaiser, Ensley nor Evans were not harmed during the incident.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this. It’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” Evans said in a statement to the outlet on Saturday, June 13. She is currently staying with a relative as Eason was released from jail shortly after his arrest. The JE Cosmetics founder plans to file a restraining order on Monday, June 15.

She added, “I’m upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn’t agree with the unsecured bond.”

Courtesy of David Eason/Instagram

Eason and Evans have had a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2015. They tied the knot in 2017, but they split two years later. Their breakup was short-lived and the couple reconciled in March.

Evans revealed she and Eason agreed to give their relationship a “second chance” and vowed to work on the issues that led to their split. “[We’re] discussing issues before they blow up,” she exclusively told In Touch shortly after they got back together. “[We are] setting boundaries like no cussing [and] name-calling, lower [the] tone of voices and listening to the other person when they ask for help.” She also revealed they planned to “look into” marriage counseling.