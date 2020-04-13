Looks like they had a happy Easter! Jenelle Evans spent the spring holiday with both her husband, David Eason, and her mom, Barbara Evans, on Sunday, April 12. Though the in-laws have famously clashed in the past, everyone in the Evans-Eason clan seemed to be enjoying themselves as they decorated eggs and went looking for treats. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared photos and videos from the celebration on her Instagram, gushing about what a great time they had.

“I cannot begin to say how happy I am that everyone got along today!” Jenelle, 28, captioned a post on the social media site. “If you’ve been following my story since I was 16, you would think this day would never come! Home-cooked meal by my mom, David having normal conversations with my mom, dyed some eggs with the kiddos and hunted for more eggs. Today couldn’t have went any better. Here’s to new beginnings!”

After years of being at odds, David, 31, and Barbara, 67, have put their differences aside. While speaking exclusively with In Touch, Jenelle explained that her mom “finally accepts” her man. “They currently have no issues with each other,” she said. “It makes me very happy.”

The two Evans women are also at peace lately, and the MTV mom’s oldest son, Jace, has been spending more time over at her house than usual. “[We] get along great at the moment. … We have [all] been getting along very well,” the brunette beauty said. “Since Jace has been out of school, he has been mainly at my house. I think with her getting older, she is realizing she likes the time to herself.”

The former Teen Mom star thinks parting ways with the television network has done wonders for her family relationships. “I feel like we get along better than ever because we aren’t worried about what’s ‘right or wrong’ when it comes to living our lives and what’s going to be aired about us on TV,” she said about Babs. “My mom was always worried about pleasing the producers. … That would start arguments between us.”

Now that she’s living her life out of the public eye, they can finally be on the same page instead of being pitted against each other. “I told her she can judge me all she wants to, but that I was going to live my life the way I wanted to. I also told her I do not care what MTV or the public has to say about it either. I will move on with my life with or without MTV,” she said about her split from David and their eventual reunion. “She just told me, ‘OK, I understand.’”