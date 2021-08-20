Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appeared to call out her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez over his parenting in a “rant” she shared on her Instagram Stories, calling him a part-time “babysitter.” Though she did not mention Chris, 27, by name, she said that all fathers who are “27 and 28” years old “need to step up.”

Explaining that she was “tired” of being labeled a “bitter baby mom” or being accused of “trying to keep my sons away from their dad,” Kailyn, 29, said that “if you’re only taking care of the … financial responsibility [of taking of your kids] … on your 2 percent of time, you’re not contributing. I’m sorry.”

“When you don’t contribute financially in terms of school and doctor’s appointments, and you have no idea what the school schedule is, you don’t know when doctor’s appointments are, and when I’m telling you to your face when a doctor’s appointment is and you don’t show up and you literally text me saying that I didn’t write it down for you, that’s a problem,” Kailyn, who shares sons Lux, 4, and Romello Creed, 12 months, with Chris, added.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“So, am I bitter or am I doing what I have to do for my children?” she asked her followers. “You guys decide.”

“But when I tell you how much the school tuition is, and you can’t call to put in some amount of money towards that, I’m not even asking to see the dollars … I’m asking for you to contribute to the school financially directly,” she continued.

“My kids are your little brothers,” she added. “That’s what they are. You become like a babysitter, part-time. And I shouldn’t see you in a shed on Instagram Live when you’re supposed to be taking care of my kids. So, I just can’t get behind that. If you want 50 percent, then you need to do 50 percent of the work. That means you call the school directly and get information, you call the doctors.”

In response, Chris shared a photo of posted a cryptic message on his own Instagram Stories, sharing a quote that read, “Don’t let bitter, unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them.”

He also took to his Instagram Live and said he wasn’t “engaging with that s–t” anymore, adding that he was “done” speaking on the matter.

Chris and a rep of Kailyn did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

This isn’t the only point of contention between the two lately. Recently, the Pothead Haircare founder claimed that her ex wouldn’t allow her to watch Lux box or visit the gym where he works.

“He said me going to boxing is making it about me, but it should be about him and his son,” Kailyn wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux,” she said on the “Coffee Convos” podcast in response. “I don’t ever want them to ever look for me and not see me. And then the other part of me is like, I do deserve to be there. So, why can’t I? But Chris does absolutely not want me to be at boxing.”

On April 6, Chris said on his Instagram Stories that coparenting was “better than it was” and continues to be a “work in progress.”

In addition to her sons with Chris, Kailyn shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.