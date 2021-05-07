Living and learning. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has shared it all with fans throughout her reality TV career — the good, the bad, the highs and lows — even when it comes to coparenting her kids.

The MTV personality has four children: 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin as well as 3-year-old son Lux and 9-month-old son Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

Although she’s had some tough times with the fathers of her sons in the public eye, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host has spoken out about her hopes to remain amicable with Jo, Javi and Chris so they can raise their kids harmoniously. In November 2020, Kailyn vowed to stop arguing with her former flames once and for all, revealing that’s their goal at the end of the day.

“I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” she said about the turmoil not being worth it on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “You know what? [In] 2021, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Kailyn, who first appeared on MTV back in 2009 on 16 & Pregnant, said that she’s still trying to keep the balance with her exes now in an April interview.

“We’re trying to do the best we can,” she told Us Weekly. “I think this season [of Teen Mom 2], I tried really hard to kind of keep a lot of things private, only because none of my kids’ dads really want to film. So, I tell my story kind of without a whole lot of that, but we’re doing OK.”

The A Letter of Love author said that she’s encountered similar struggles with Jo, Javi and Chris over the years, but that doesn’t mean she has given up hope on making improvements.

“I think they’re all a work in progress,” Kailyn added. “We have really, really good periods of time and then we’ll hit a bump in the road. I think all of them are the same in that way.”

