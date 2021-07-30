Bring out the cake! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and ex Chris Lopez celebrated their son Romello Creed’s first birthday separately, both sharing sweet photos of the toddler to show how much he’s grown up.

“Happy birthday. My baby is really ONE!” the MTV mama, 29, gushed on Instagram alongside a series of pics where Creed could be seen sitting next to his older brother Lux, 3.

Chris, for his part, shared throwback portraits from the moment after Creed was born in addition to more recent father-son snaps they took together.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my baby boy LoLo,” the dad of two, 27, captioned his tribute while posting other clips of Lux and Creed showing some brotherly love.

Kailyn previously revealed she did not invite her ex to their son’s birthday bash during the July 27 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “He’ll do his own situation, which is fine,” the mom of four, who also shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, said.

Chris and Kailyn both appear to be on the same page about trying to get along in the wake of their coparenting drama. On July 25, he opened up about his dynamic with Jo, 29, and Javi, 28, telling fans in an Instagram Q&A, “It’s not hard lol. We don’t speak, but as long as there’s a respect level for the kids, I don’t care.”

Fans saw Kailyn and Chris struggle to reach a custody arrangement for their two sons on the July 20 season finale of Teen Mom 2, but it eventually did get settled. After a judge came to a decision on the matter for them, Kailyn told fans she could not reveal the outcome.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” the former 16 & Pregnant star said. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

