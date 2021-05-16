Thinking about the past. Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin reflected on his breakup from ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau in an emotional message seven months after they split.

“It’s not often that I have some serious time to sit down and reflect on my life. These last 2 years have been some hard years to get by. I wonder and question when I’ll ever get out of the season I’m in. then I think OK, God put me here for a reason,” Javi, 28, began his Instagram caption on Saturday, May 15. He shared his thoughts alongside a photo of a gorgeous water view, taken while he was traveling for a friend’s wedding.

Peter West/ACE/INFphoto; Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

Javi went on to explain that while he believes he is a good father who is present in his son’s lives — he shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and 2-year-old son Eli with Lauren — he wondered if he was setting a good “example of a man” for them. He then went on to seemingly address the New England native, 29.

“A friend of mine told me your last few years have been so unstable and that’s a s–ty feeling to live with. I drove 3 hours to this place thinking about my life and she summed it up in 1 sentence. I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up,” Javi continued, hinting at his relationship with the mother of his youngest son. “The greatest person in my life I hurt … not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been. I live with that hurt every day.”

Javi concluded his message with a note to his followers. “Choose your hard and fight for it at all costs. Not really sure where I’m going with this but just be kind. Everyone is battling their own issues,” the Delaware resident added.

Lauren and Javi started dating in 2017, one year after his divorce from Kail, 29, was finalized. They announced their pregnancy with Eli in May 2018, and Lauren gave birth that November. Javi proposed to Lauren in June 2019, but their relationship was put to a test when Javi was accused of cheating on Lauren with another woman during a party at their shared home in Delaware. That August, Javi issued a public apology to Lauren.

They later reconciled but split again in October 2020, after a scene aired on Teen Mom 2 where Kail alleged Javi asked her for sex. While Javi did not address Kail’s claim at the time, he released a statement exclusively to In Touch when Lauren took to Instagram Live to accuse him of cheating on her with Kail in January.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” his statement read. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”