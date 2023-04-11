Making his mark! Stacey Silva’s son Mateo Vasic made his reality TV debut during the Monday, April 10, episode of Darcey & Stacey.

Just two days before Stacey, 48, and Florian Sukaj tied the knot for a second time, Mateo joined his mom, aunt Darcey Silva and cousin Aniko Bollok to enjoy a “family fun day” at a corn maze.

Mateo explained that some of Stacey’s boyfriends in the past took advantage of her, though he believes Florian, 31, has good intentions.

Florian and Mateo have clearly grown close over the years and the model even asked Stacey’s son to be one of his groomsmen in the wedding.

In addition to Mateo, Stacey also shares son Parker Vasic with her ex-husband, Goran Vasic. However, not much is known about the brothers. Additionally, their absences from their mother’s show have never been explained.

Despite not regularly appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Stacey has occasionally shared information about her children on social media.

“My first born son!! You are so bright and talented!! I can’t wait for the world to see your talents!!” the TLC personality wrote about Mateo in a Facebook post from 2019 . “[You’re] an amazing writer and I know you will be a success for the whole world to see. Keep your eye on the prize my angel. Mommy loves you infinity.”

Mateo made sure to be by his mom’s side when she married Florian for a second time in November 2022 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

Their second wedding came after the couple eloped during an April 2020 ceremony that was only attended by them and their officiant.

“I think, the first time around, it was a COVID quarantine wedding,” she told People in an interview published on April 4. “We did what we had to do, like the rest of the world, and do the right thing, stay quarantined. It wasn’t the ideal, but it’s what we had to deal with at the time.”

The reality star noted that their first wedding was a “beautiful moment,” though it wasn’t their “dream wedding.”

Another family member who made sure to attend the wedding was the bride’s father, Mike Silva, who suffered a stroke just days before the ceremony. Following Mike’s health scare, Stacey and Florian changed the location of their ceremony to Connecticut to make sure Mike could walk her down the aisle.