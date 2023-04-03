Fans of Darcey & Stacey learned that Darcey and Stacey Silva’s father, Mike Silva, suffered a stroke during a teaser clip for the April 3, 2023, episode. Keep scrolling to learn about Mike’s health scare, find out updates and more.

Did Mike Silva Suffer a Stroke?

Darcey and Stacey learned that Mike suffered a stroke while at Stacey and Florian Sukaj’s bachelorette/bachelor party, which was shown in a teaser clip shared by People.

“I was just sitting there, eh, it’s just something felt strange. I just felt something was different,” Mike told the twins about his symptoms during a phone call. “I was thinking and all of the sudden I lost my thought. So, my eyes became very blurry. Hard to focus. So then I got up to look in the mirror and found my balance was off. I mean I almost fell, ’cause I was off balance. My speech was slurring.”

He went on to explain that his diagnosis was confirmed during a visit to the doctor. “I called my doctor, went to see my doctor. He told me it’s a stroke. It’s probably a mini stroke,” Mike recalled. “They call them a mini stroke. There’s different levels of stroke, to the point of embolism, which kills you.”

Both Darcey and Stacey began to cry, though Mike asked them to stop. “What helps is clear thought. Clear direction, clear strategy, not crying like I’m on my deathbed,” he added.

“My dad’s everything to us and to hear that he’s struggling, slurring his words, feeling off balance and not thinking straight is very scary,” Darcey said in a confessional. “He’s the patriarch of our family, always been the strong one.”

While both Darcey and Stacey said they wanted to leave the bachelorette weekend in New York City to see him in Connecticut, Mike insisted that they don’t visit him. “Yeah you come home and give me stress. I don’t want stress,” he said before Stacey replied, “We don’t want to stress you, we just want to hug you.”

“We’re here for you and we’ll do anything. We’ll do anything for you,” Darcey told their father. “We want to make you feel better. We love you.”

The sisters comforted each other following the phone call, with Stacey admitting she was worried about Mike.

“You know our dad’s our world. Without him, I don’t know where we would be,” she said. “I’m supposed to get married in a couple days but I can’t even think about that.”

How Is Mike Silva Doing After His Stroke?

While the aftermath of Mike’s stroke was documented on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, not much is known about how he is doing today.

Darcey and Stacey have not shared updates about their father’s health on social media, while Mike’s last Instagram post was shared in November 2021.

What Have Darcey and Stacey Silva Said About Mike Silva’s Health Scare?

Viewers first learned that Mike had health issues while the reality stars hinted at an illness during the March 13 episode.

“Something’s happening to Daddy. And we aren’t really truly aware of the magnitude of it,” Darcey explained during a teaser clip that highlighted season 4 shared by TLC. However, she did not further elaborate on what was wrong in the video.

Also in the clip, Stacey broke down in tears as she noted that her second wedding to Florian was coming up. “I’m supposed to get married in a couple days, but I can’t even think about that,” she said.

The couple eventually ended up having their second wedding ceremony at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut on November 2, 2022, so that Michael could attend.

Their second ceremony came after they eloped during a small ceremony in April 2020 that was only attended by them and their officiant.