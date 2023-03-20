Meet the family! Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is a proud mother to teenage daughters Aniko Bollok and Aspen Bollok. Keep scrolling to learn about the reality star’s kids and find out about their relationship with their mother.

Does ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Darcey Silva Have Kids?

Darcey shares her eldest daughter, Aniko, and ​youngest daughter, Aspen, with her ex-husband, Frank Bollok.

The former couple was married for eight years before they divorced.

Are ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Darcey Silva’s Kids In School?

Fans have gotten to know Aniko and Aniko through their appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with their mother and aunt, Stacey Silva.

They split their time between Miami, Florida, and Connecticut, where they live with their grandfather, Mike Silva, to finish high school.

Aniko is currently a student at the University of Arizona. According to her Instagram account, she works as a model and is in a sorority.

Meanwhile, Aspen is still in high school and competes in pageants. Fans watched one of her pageant competitions during a January 2022 episode of her family’s reality show.

In addition to making appearances on the TLC shows, Aniko and Aspen make money by filming videos from fans on Cameo. According to their joint account, the sisters charge $30 for personalized videos, $250 for business videos and $6 for quick messages.

Is ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Darcey Silva Close With Her Kids?

During the March 20, 2023, episode of Darcey & Stacey, fans watched Darcey spend quality time with her daughters before Aniko moved to Arizona for college.

In a teaser clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Connecticut native explained that she “wanted to have one last mommy and daughter day” before Aniko’s move.

The family chose to spend quality time together by participating in a parkour-style obstacle course. However, Darcey instantly regretted the decision and expressed her fear.

“Mom’s just a chicken, she never wants to do anything fun,” Aspen said in the confessional. “And I just want her to do a little parkour today.”

“She, like, freaks out over the smallest things,” Aniko noted before adding that their mother is a “hypochondriac.”

While both Aniko and Aspen got through the obstacle course without any problems, the same couldn’t be said for Darcey.

“I definitely don’t want to get pummeled to death by this swinging arm of hell … I don’t even know what it is,” the TV personality said in a confessional. “I just hope I don’t fall and pop a boob, but maybe these will save me.”

Darcey was knocked over soon after she stepped onto the obstacle course. However, she didn’t give up and continued to try different ways to get through the course.