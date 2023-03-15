Fans grew concerned when Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva hinted that their father, Mike Silva, is sick during a season 4 episode of Darcey & Stacey. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about his health scare, updates and more.

Did ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Mike Silva Suffer a Health Scare?

During the March 13, 2023, episode of the reality show, the twin sisters hinted that Mike was dealing with health issues.

However, they did not specify what is wrong. Mike’s health is expected to be discussed during the March 20 episode.

What Have the Stars of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Said About Mike’s Health?

Other than hinting at an illness during the March 13 episode, Darcey, Stacey and Mike have kept quiet about the situation.

Are Darcey and Stacey Silva Close With Mike?

The TLC personalities have a close bond with their father, who is regularly featured on Darcey & Stacey.

In addition to Darcey and Stacey, he shares his late son, Michael, with his ex-wife, Nancy Silva.

Mike is the grandfather to Darcey’s daughters, Aniko Bollok and Aspen Bollok, with her ex-husband, Frank Bollok, and Stacey’s sons, Parker Vasic and Mateo Vasic, with her ex-husband Goran Vasic.

While Mike previously spent a lot of time working abroad in China, he became more regularly involved in his family’s lives when he retired during season 2.

“Best part about being a grandfather is to be around for the little things,” the proud grandpa said during an August 2021 episode. “Having this quality time, bonding time, are the events that will stay with me for the rest of my life and hopefully build our relationship closer.”

On the show, Mike has been known to share his candid thoughts about the men his daughters’ date.

During a February 2022 episode, he admitted that he was upset Darcey became re-engaged to her now-ex, Georgi Rusev.

TLC

“I’m f–king blunt. This is not great,” Mike said about Darcey’s plan to marry Georgi during a joint wedding with Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj. “Darcey, why are you getting f—ing married? This is f–king bulls–t.”

He continued to express his frustrations in a confessional, adding that he was “baffled” by Darcey’s decision to marry Georgi.

“It just makes no sense to me. So, maybe I have no right to [say something], but I’m her father. I’ll tell her what I think,” he told the cameras. “She’s making a big mistake.”

Luckily for Mike, Darcey never went through with the marriage. She confirmed her split from Georgi in February 2022.