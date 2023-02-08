Stepping up to the plate. Darcey & Stacey star Florian Sukaj is known for his modeling days, but it seems like the Albania native is going to have to find a new job if he wants to be with wife Stacey Silva. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what he does for a living.

What Is ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Florian Sukaj’s Job?

When Florian lived in his native country of Albania, he worked as a model and fitness influencer. However, he has been unemployed ever since he moved to the United States in 2020 to marry his now-wife, Stacey. Even after getting his green card in 2020, Florian still had not found work in America, which led Stacey to feel like he wasn’t “pulling his weight” in their relationship.

Courtesy of Florian Sukaj/Instagram

“There’s no more excuses, freakin’ get a job,” the Connecticut native explained during the January 29, 2023, episode of the series. “Things just can’t keep going this way.”

How Else Does Florian Sukaj Make a Living?

While Florian and Stacey’s storyline was never featured on 90 Day Fiancé, the former model makes money for his appearances on Darcey & Stacey.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. While getting cast on a spinoff, TLC alums will reportedly receive a higher payout.

Apart from his televised appearances, Florian makes a profit on Cameo, where fans can request a personalized video from him and Stacey. The reality TV couple charges $60 per video.

When Did Darcey & Stacey’s Florian and Stacey Get Married?

Florian and Stacey got married in April 2020 in a small ceremony that included just them and their officiant.

While the pair planned to finally make it down the aisle in an elaborate ceremony on season 4 of the spinoff, finances came centerstage.

With Florian out of work, he hinted toward more frugal options when it came to his and Stacey’s wedding venue.

“So yesterday, he took me to the public park,” Stacey explained to her friend Michael Benz in a later scene. “To look at the park … to marry there.”

While Stacey was completely against the idea but understood his reasoning, she added, “But I’m not gonna be payin’ for everything.”

The couple seemed to have figured it out as Florian and Stacey celebrated their union with family and friends in November 2022 at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.