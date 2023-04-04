Here comes the bride! Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s second wedding ceremony will be featured during season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. Keep scrolling to find out everyone we know about the planning process, their wedding and more.

When Did Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Get Married?

The couple tied the knot for the first time during a small ceremony in April 2020 that was only attended by them and their officiant.

Stacey and Florian had their second wedding ceremony in November 2022 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

What Happened During the Wedding Planning Process for Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s Nuptials?

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, faced conflict when Florian asked Darcey’s ex-fiancé, Georgi Rusev, to be his best man.

Despite the tension of dealing with her ex, the sisters shared a sweet moment when Darcey saw Stacey in her wedding dress for the first time.

“To see Stacey in her wedding gown it’s … beautiful to see her shine so beautifully,” Darcey told cameras when seeing Stacey try on the Katerina Bocci dress in a teaser clip shared by Entertainment Tonight. “One-of-a-kind [dress] for a one-of-a-kind girl, a one-of-a-kind sister.”

Where Did Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s Wedding Take Place?

Stacey and Florian chose to change the wedding’s location to the bride’s home state when her father, Mike Silva, suffered a stroke.

After learning about Mike’s stroke during her bachelorette party in New York City, Stacey admitted it was hard for her to focus on anything besides her father’s health.

“I’m supposed to get married in a couple days, but I can’t even think about that,” she said during the April 3 episode.

Stacey added it “doesn’t make sense” to have a wedding if Mike couldn’t walk her down the aisle.

“I don’t really know what we’re going to do. I know the wedding is just a few days away,” she said. “And everything was already prepared and ready to go. But I just want to be here for my dad.”

What Has Stacey Silva Said About Her Second Wedding to Florian Sukaj?

TLC

“I think, the first time around, it was a COVID quarantine wedding. We did what we had to do, like the rest of the world, and do the right thing, stay quarantined,” Stacey told People in an interview published on April 4, 2023. “It wasn’t the ideal, but it’s what we had to deal with at the time.”

While the TLC personality said that their first ceremony was a “beautiful moment,” she noted that it wasn’t their “dream wedding.”