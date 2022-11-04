Are they still together? 90 Day Fiancé star Stacey Silva finally found her happily ever after with Florian Sukaj, but did their romance stand the test of time? Keep scrolling for an update on their relationship status.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance ’ Stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Still Together?

Stacey and Florian are happily together and married as of publication. The couple first tied the knot in April 2020 in a small ceremony, which just included them and their officiant.

Over two years later, Stacey and Florian celebrated their marriage with friends and family with a more elaborate ceremony on November 2, 2022, at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance ’ Stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Meet?

During an August 2020 episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey revealed that she met Florian on Instagram.

The flirtation began when he started “liking” her photos and she “liked” his back. Stacey eventually decided to DM him and their romance got off to a strong start.

While introducing the fitness model to viewers, the TLC star touched on their nearly 20-year age gap, as well as the fact that he lived in Albania and she lived in Connecticut when they met. “I was definitely concerned about our age difference, but I don’t know. There was just something about him,” she said on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. “Over time, we got closer and closer, and our love grew.” TLC

Did Stacey Silva Want to Have a Joint Wedding With Her Sister Darcey Silva?

Before their second wedding, Stacey shared her wedding plans and hoped to have a joint wedding with her twin sister, Darcey Silva, speaking to Life & Style.

Following Darcey’s split from her former fiancé Georgi Rusev in February 2022, Stacey said the situation did “kind of put us in a weird place because we really hoping to do a twin wedding.”

However, she added that there was “plenty of time” for a joint ceremony and that the sisters hadn’t “decided yet what we’re going to do, but time will tell.” Blinged-Out Bikini Queen! See 90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva’s Best Swimsuit Photos

Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s Relationship Issues

During season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, fans watched the couple hit a rough patch after Florian admitted to cheating on Stacey. However, she insisted the pair grew stronger from the drama while speaking to Life & Style in March 2022. The Connecticut native explained that they “like to live in the present” and “let the past go.”

“It actually brought us closer together,” she admitted at the time. “Flo and I are truly, truly committed to each other.”

Noting that they “still love each other” and they “go to bed every night together,” Stacey said that the inevitable arguments that they get into don’t “really last long.”

“We made vows to each other and we would love to have our dream wedding, but you know, when the time is right,” she said. “And now that he got his green card, he’s able to work and stuff.”

The reality star added that Florian is “good with [Stacey’s] family. He’s really close to my dad. He’s really close to my sons, and my sons are a big part of our life, even though they don’t film in the show.”