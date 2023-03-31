Meet the family. Stacey Silva is the proud mom to two sons Mateo Vasic and Parker Vasic. Keep scrolling to learn about the reality star’s children, their family and more.

How Many Kids Does Stacey Silva Have?

Stacey shares sons Mateo and Parker with her ex-husband, Goran Vasic.

While her twin sister Darcey Silva’s daughters Aniko Bollok and Aspen Bollok appear on Darcey & Stacey, their cousins have chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

Not much is known about Mateo and Parker, though Stacey has shared rare details about her sons on social media.

“My first born son!! You are so bright and talented!! I can’t wait for the world to see your talents!!” she wrote about Mateo in a Facebook post from 2019 . “[You’re] an amazing writer and I know you will be a success for the whole world to see. Keep your eye on the prize my angel. Mommy loves you infinity.”

Is Stacey Silva Married?

The TLC star was previously married to Goran, a retired pro soccer player from Serbia. However, not much is known about their relationship or split.

Stacey later found love with Florian Sukaj, whom she met via Instagram.

During an August 2020 episode of Darcey & Stacey, the mother of two explained that their flirtation began when Florian started “liking” her photos and she “liked” his back. She eventually decided to DM him and their relationship turned romantic.

They tied the knot in April 2020 during a small ceremony, which was only attended by them and their officiant.

Two years later, Stacey and Florian had a larger ceremony in November 2022 that included their friends and family.

Do Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Want to Have Kids?

Fans have watched Stacey and Florian discuss the possibility of having kids together on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Courtesy of Stacey Silva/Instagram

During an August 2021 episode, the couple spoke about visiting a fertility specialist. “I know it’s something that we talked about before, but I’m hoping he’ll seriously rethink his stance,” Stacey said in a confessional, acknowledging that Florian has expressed hesitancy to have kids in the past. “I don’t think he gets it because I’m getting older and there’s a small window of time.”

While the model said he wanted to have a “big family,” he told Stacey that they should try to conceive naturally instead of seeing a specialist.

She then expressed concerns about conceiving, noting that she is 20 years older than him.