Courtesy of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polozzi /Instagram

Picture perfect! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gushed over her husband, Jionni LaValle, on a rare family photo with their three kids — Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 13 months.

“You are the most incredible father to our children, and I couldn’t be more lucky to have you,” the MTV personality, 32, wrote to her hubby, 33, on Sunday, June 21. With a kiss emoji, Snooks added, “I love our family!! @jlavalle5.”

The Snooki Store owner typically holds back from posting photos of her husband. Following the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Jionni revealed the spotlight is not for him.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, while also addressing split rumors. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

Although Nicole refrains from posting photos of her man, sometimes she can’t help but gush over her true love. In March, the brunette beauty posted a sweet tribute for Jionni’s birthday, writing, “Happy birthday, my love! Pizza, cake and wine later! I love you.”

Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple first met in 2010 while Snooki was filming Jersey Shore. In 2012, the pair revealed they were engaged and expecting their first child. They eventually tied the knot in 2014.

In November 2019, she reflected on their time as a couple for their wedding anniversary. “You will always be my Mr. Gatsby,” she wrote on a photo of the pair from their lavish affair.

While people have speculated Jionni’s absence from Snooki’s social media is a sign of relationship troubles, it seems like the couple’s marriage is stronger than ever.