Although Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was a fixture on reality TV for many years, life in the spotlight is not for her husband, Jionni LaValle. Following the reboot of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, the 33-year-old businessman revealed why he chooses to stay away from his wife’s camera crew.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he explained on Instagram at the time, also addressing their split rumors. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

How did Snooki and Jionni meet?

The East Hanover, New Jersey, native met Snooki in 2010 during a night out at infamous hotspot Karma, a.k.a Seaside Heights’ fist-pumping headquarters. A source previously told Us Weekly that it took a while for the leopard print-loving reality star to catch feelings for Jionni. “She wasn’t sure about him at first,” an insider said at the time. “She was hesitant because he isn’t the typical gorilla. He’s pretty quiet.”

Who did Snooki date before Jionni?

Right before she and Jionni struck up a romance, Snooki dated her seemingly opportunistic ex Emilio Masella. The Confessions of a Guidette author broke up with Emilio in April 2010 amid suspicions he was using her. “She is beyond furious at him,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “And she now believes that he was just using, and now abusing, her so he would get famous.”

Was Jionni on Jersey Shore?

Yes, after they got serious, Jionni had no other choice but to get comfortable in front of an ever-present camera crew. “Jionni doesn’t like the cameras,” Snooki has said. “[But] in order to see me, he kind of has to suck it up.” Apparently, she’s changed that rule!

When did Snooki and Jionni get married?

Snooki and Jionni tied the knot in November 2014 — and then celebrated their union with 500 guests during a lavish, Great Gatsby-themed reception. Snooki paid tribute to her man in an Instagram post celebrating their five-year anniversary. “You will always be my Mr. Gatsby,” she wrote on a photo from their special day.

How many kids do Snooki and Jionni have?

Before the couple said “I do,” they welcomed their son Lorenzo in 2012. While the 7-year-old was in attendance at his parents’ wedding, Snooki was still pregnant with daughter Giovanna, 5, at her nuptials. They completed their family in 2019 when they welcomed their youngest son, Angelo, 13 months.

What does Jionni do for a living?

Jionni is a lifelong entrepreneur. While he previously helmed an ATM business and a T-shirt company called NJ Fatman, he now runs his own Etsy shop called LaValle’s Man Cave. There, he sells merchandise with different sayings about his all-time favorite hobby: golf.