Proud parents! Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) became parents of two when they welcomed their daughter, Mia Bella, on January 24, 2023.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino,” the couple said in a statement to In Touch. “We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four.”

After the couple introduced their social media followers to Mia, several of their costars took to the comments section to congratulate them.

“Beautiful! So happy for u guys!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also showed support by commenting with four red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Deena Cortese said that they made a “beautiful family.”

Since bringing Mia home from the hospital, the parents haven’t stopped gushing about their daughter on social media. “We are so in love,” the Skincare by Laurens founder wrote alongside a sweet photo of her cradling the newborn on February 2.

Mike and Lauren announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 in July 2022. “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family!” the longtime MTV star shared via Instagram at the time. “Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good.”

In addition to Mia, the couple – who tied the knot in November 2018 – are also the parents to son Romeo, whom they welcomed in May 2021.

Just three days before Mia’s birth, Mike opened up about how much he loves being a parent. “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best,” he captioned several photos of him with Romeo via Instagram on January 21.

While she’s still a baby, it’s only a matter of time until Mia is part of the Jersey Shore family. Lauren previously told Life & Style that Romeo is already friends with all of the other cast member’s kids.

“We have the Jersey Shore babies over as often as we can, whether we’re filming or not. Jenni lives like literally around the corner from us. So, it’s really cute to see, you know, Meilani and Greyson with him,” she said in March 2022, referring to Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s kids with her ex-husband, Roger Matthews. “They’re all adorable. We love getting them together.”

