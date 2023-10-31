Sister Wives star Robyn Brown ​opened up about not being invited to Christine Brown’s birthday party in a trailer for the November 5 episode of the TLC series.

In an exclusive clip for ET, newly-single Christine ​rang in her 50s with a ’50s themed birthday party – but the short guest list does not include her ex, polygamous patriarch Kody Brown and his wife Robyn, 45.

“Kody and I and our kids were not invited to Christine’s birthday party,” Robyn ​said in her confessional interview. “It’s really hard for my kids and I when we find out that the family’s gathering and doing things. It stings when we find out.”

Christine ​admitted that she would have liked to see Robyn’s kids, but that she ​didn’t want tension between her and Robin to dampen the mood of the celebration.

“I think it would be great to have Robyn’s kids here because they should see their siblings and Ysabel would be so flipping excited,” she ​said. “She would love it. But this isn’t the place for a reunion like that anyway. It’s just not.”

Christine ​was joined by her friend and forever sister wife, Janelle Brown, and her kids at the party. Janelle, 54, ​said the event “feels like a big declaration of independence in a way for this big life she’s got,” adding that the drama-free party is the “easiest [she’s] been to.”

“No politics, no waiting on somebody to come because they’re late,” Janelle said in the clip. “It’s so easy to be here with just Christine and her kids.”

Christine ​equally enjoyed her sister wife’s company, adding, “Janelle and I and our kids are a family. We’re just going to stick together and it means a lot that they’re here.”

While she ​seemed to be enjoying single life, Christine ​confessed that her birthday wish ​was to find romance again soon.

“Look, I can’t tell you what I wished for, but it has something to do with being in a romantic relationship again,” she ​shared. “But I can’t say anything because then it won’t come true.”

Just five months after the May 2022 party took place her wish came true, as Christine met her future husband, David Woolley. The pair tied the knot on October 7 in an intimate wedding attended by her children, except for daughter Gwendlyn Brown.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following the pair’s Moab, Utah, ceremony.

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David, 59, added. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

During her previous 25-year “spiritual marriage” to Kody, ​54, Christine welcomed six children: daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, and son Paedon.

In November 2021, the Plexus ambassador announced her split from the father of 18 and her plural family.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared via social media at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”