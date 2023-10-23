Despite Sister Wives star Kody Brown experiencing the end of his long time relationships with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, he remains happy in his marriage to his “favorite” remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

“I’m married to the love of my life,” Kody, 54, said in a confessional during the Sunday, October 22 episode of the series, filmed while he was still connected to Meri Brown romantically. “And I have these other situations with discord.”

Kody’s comments follow Meri’s revelation that she planned to move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah for her clothing business. Meri, 52, didn’t think the Wyoming native would care about the change but said “it would be really cool” if it was a “slap in the face realization.”

The TLC personality was correct in her prediction as when she revealed the news to Kody and Robyn, 45, the father of 18 was fine with Meri leaving as he felt she didn’t have a “fulfilling life” in Flagstaff.

“He just went through one divorce,” Meri told the cameras. “Is he concerned about another one?”

Meanwhile, Kody told producers that he didn’t “know what to do” with a marriage that didn’t “have any fire.”

Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990. The businessman went on to have spiritual romances with Janelle and Christine, while Robyn joined the family in 2010. Kody remained legally married to the Lizzie Heritage Inn owner until they divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

TLC fans are watching Kody and Meri’s split play out on screen, with the mom of one first implying that the two had ended their marriage during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One in December 2022. However, the pair waited until the following month to confirm they broke up in a joint statement.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they shared via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Kody’s relationship with Meri is his third failed marriage. Christine, 51, announced their split in November 2021, while Janelle, 54, and Kody called it quits in December 2022.

In a recent interview, Kody admitted his split from Meri started seven years ago, telling Us Weekly on October 18 that they’d “been going through just a process of trying to figure out what to do.”