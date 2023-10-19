Sister Wives’ Madison “Maddie” Brush (née Brown), the oldest daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, was the first of the Brown kids to get married. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot in 2016 and later welcomed three kids: Axel, Evie and Josephine.

In the aftermath of Kody and Janelle’s split, fans are wondering if Maddie and Caleb are still together.

Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush Still Together?

Maddie and Caleb appear to still be married and in love!

The couple and their kids attended fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley in October 2023. After the event, Maddie shared photos on Instagram of her family of five at the venue, including a cute snap of her and Caleb sharing a kiss. In the caption, the reality star wrote that she had a “wonderful weekend at a beautiful wedding,” adding that they are “so very happy” for Christine and David.

Just days before, Maddie shared a sweet video on Instagram of Maddie and Caleb dancing in their kitchen. In the caption, she opened up about how their relationship has changed over the years.

“I have a love that speaks in whispers. It is quiet,” she wrote. “I used to share about it more openly before we had a family. Life was different then. Our love was different then. It has aged a little now.”

The mom of three finished the post by adding: “We may not be glamorous, but with you by my side, my world is absolute perfection.”

Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Caleb Brush?

Caleb entered the spotlight when he was introduced on Sister Wives as Maddie’s boyfriend. The pair got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot the following year.

Before saying “I do,” Caleb confirmed to People that he and Maddie would not practice polygamy. “We are not living plural marriage,” he said. “We support Maddie’s family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other.”

The reality star currently works as an apprentice for an elevator mechanic, though it seems he’s due for a promotion. “He has less than a year left before he is done and is a mechanic,” Maddie explained in a January 2023 Q&A with fans. “But he fixes elevators for a living.”

They moved to North Carolina in July 2016 for Caleb’s job.

Who Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush’s Kids?

The couple share three children. They welcomed their son, Axel, in May 2017, their daughter Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi, in August 2019 and their youngest daughter, Josephine, in February 2023.

Maddie has also hinted that they may be planning for one more baby.

“Four babies seem to fit,” she shared on her Instagram Stories in January 2023. “It’s what Caleb and I want.”