Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown is remembering her half-brother Robert Garrison Brown three weeks after his death.

“I love you forever and I’ll miss you always,” Ysabel, 20, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a gorgeous travel photo taken by her brother. In the background, the TLC personality added Lord Huron’s song “Ends of the Earth.”

The Brown family gathered for a memorial in Garrison’s honor earlier this week, accompanied by the Nevada National Guard. Garrison enlisted in the National Guard in 2015 and completed basic training before later attending the College of Southern Nevada.

In the snaps shared by the organization, Janelle Brown could be seen sitting in the front row next to her son Hunter Brown, while Kody Brown and Robyn Brown could be spotted a few seats down. Some members of the large family wore Hawaiian shirts in his memory, inspired by Garrison’s small business, Bob’s Floral, which he debuted in 2019. The Nevada National Guard also presented Janelle, 54, with a flag as they thanked the late soldier for his service.

“Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents. He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship, and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it,” the National Guard shared in a post via Facebook on March 25. “As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.”

“His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion,” the post concluded.

Garrison was 25 years old when he was found on March 5 in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown. It was discovered that he had died the night prior.

Despite estranged, Janelle and Kody, 55, came together in a joint post to confirm the death of their son. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote in a joint post on Instagram. “Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”