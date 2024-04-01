Janelle Brown celebrated her first Easter following the death of son Robert Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star was in North Carolina for the holiday and shared photos from her trip to the beach.

“Happy Easter everyone!” Janelle, 54, captioned her Sunday, March 31, Instagram post. “I have been even more grateful for my faith this year. The remembrance of the Savior and His gift of eternal life. We opted for the NC beach today.”

The reality star explained that she didn’t “feel like fighting the crowd” at church, but confirmed that she was able to stream the Easter Sunday service. “The weather was beautiful and the kites flew easily,” she concluded.

janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) lives in North Carolina with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their three kids. In Janelle’s photos, the kids and their parents played at the edge of the water, with Janelle hanging back to seemingly take the picture.

Since ending her marriage to Kody Brown in 2022, Janelle has been spending a considerable amount of time on the east coast with Maddie, 28, and Caleb, 37. For the past several weeks, the TLC personality has been grieving the loss of Garrison, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4. He was just 25 years old.

Before her trip to North Carolina, Janelle was in Las Vegas attending a memorial service for Garrison, which was hosted by the Nevada National Guard. The March 24 ceremony was a special moment for the Brown family.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again,” Janelle admitted in an Instagram post on March 30, where she shared photos from the memorial. “I am so grateful for the [outpouring] of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She also said that Garrison “would have loved” the ceremony that the National Guard hosted in his honor. The late military veteran was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children. Although Garrison was estranged from his father at the time of his death, Kody, 55, was also in attendance for the celebration of life event. He was joined by wife Robyn Brown in the front row, just a few seats away from Janelle.