Janelle Brown returned to social media with an update about how she’s doing following the death of her son Robert Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star shared photos from Garrison’s recent memorial service, where he was honored by the Nevada National Guard.

“It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again,” Janelle, 54, admitted. “I am so grateful for the [outpouring] of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She also added that Garrison “would have loved” the “celebration of life ceremony” he received from his National Guard unit. “I am sharing some of the photos,” she concluded. “Many [of] you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us.”

At the ceremony, Janelle was presented with a folded flag as she sat in the front row. Garrison’s father, Kody Brown, and Kody’s wife, Robyn Brown, were a few seats away. Several family members looked to be in tears as they honored Garrison, who died at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4.

Janelle and Kody, 55, who split in December 2022, released a joint statement on March 5 to confirm Garrison’s death. “[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the pair said. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

On March 8, Janelle reflected on her last Christmas with Garrison in 2023. “I had all my children together last Christmas,” she shared. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.” The TLC star shares six children with Kody.

However, Kody and Garrison were estranged at the time of the military veteran’s death. The men had a falling out amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as Garrison did not want to adhere to the strict rules his father was asking everyone to follow. The family patriarch began spending the majority of his time with those who did stick to his guidelines – namely Robyn, 45, and her children – leading to tension with his other wives and adult children.

Sister Wives cameras were reportedly rolling in the aftermath of Garrison’s death. However, a premiere date for the next season of the reality series has not been confirmed.