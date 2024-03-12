Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was loved by many after his many years on reality TV and fans were shocked to hear of his sudden death at 25 years old.

What Happened to Garrison Brown From Sister Wives?

Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5, 2024, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown after he was sent by their mother, Janelle Brown, to check up on him after Garrison stopped texting her the previous evening.

“She said that Garrison had sent a random text to a group of people that they work with … The last text message he sent read, ‘I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,’” the police report obtained by In Touch read. “She then reached out to him in a text message, between just the two of them … They had a brief conversation via text between 8:34 PM and 8:39 PM when Garrison stopped responding.”

Officers spoke with Garrison’s roommates and they told police that they heard a “pop” come from his room on the evening of March 4, 2024, but did not check on the reality TV personality since they did not believe the noise was a gunshot.

During their interviews with authorities, Garrison’s roommate Addison revealed he had conversations about Robert being depressed and stated that he was an alcoholic.

“I asked him if Robert was intoxicated last night when they talked. He stated that he was,” the officer detailed in his report. “Addison advised me that Robert has never said anything to him that would raise a red flag. He stated that he knew Robert was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

How Did Janelle and Kody React to Garrison’s Death?

Janelle arrived on the scene without Kody on March 5, 2024, and recounted to authorities how her son “just stopped texting last night.”

“Janelle also made the comment that she should’ve gotten Garrison help in the past as well,” the reporting officer wrote. “After speaking with Janelle, Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment. However, another family member went to assist and Gabe returned on his own.”

Despite being estranged, Janelle and Kody later released a joint statement, confirming the death of their son.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram post later that day. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

When Was Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown’s Funeral?

Garrison was laid to rest four days after his passing on March 9, 2024, his cousin Emma confirmed.

“I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye,” she wrote in a lengthy statement. “We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you.”

She continued, “I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Mykelti Brown gave more insight into the memorial service of her half-brother, revealing it was the first time she saw all of her family together “in years.”

​​“Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” the mom of three told her Patreon followers, in a video shared by Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball on March 11, 2024. She also added that the Brown family had plans to honor her late brother in the upcoming months, which included a reunion in Wyoming.