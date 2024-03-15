Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) reflected on some of the positive parts of her life just 10 days after her brother Robert Garrison Brown died.

“My life is full of beautiful things. My beautiful children. My beautiful house. My beautiful blessings,” Mykelti, 27, wrote alongside a video of herself playing with her twin sons Archer and Ace, 15 months, via Instagram on Thursday, March 14. “Sometimes it’s good to sit back and appreciate these Beautiful Things.”

The TV personality concluded the caption with the hashtags “beautiful things that I love,” “three under three,” “blessings on blessings,” “twin mom, “mom win,” “playing” and “toddler times.”

Two days earlier, Mykelti reflected on her blessings by sharing an adorable photo of daughter Avalon, 2. “I appreciate the light and happiness this kid of mine brings to every day of my life,” she captioned the post shared on Tuesday, March 12. “What a blessing to have her around. To have her for comfort and for all the hugs.”

Garrison, who was the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5.

Just hours after news broke about his passing, Janelle, 54, confirmed Garrison’s death in an Instagram post. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote alongside two photos of Garrison. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

While many of his family members have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, Mykelti explained that they all reunited for the first time in years to attend his funeral on March 9.

After noting that the situation “sucked” in a Patreon video, Mykelti said “the bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place.

“The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years,” the TLC personality continued in the clip, which was shared via Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that.”

She explained that she, her husband, Tony Padron, and their kids traveled to Flagstaff as soon as they heard the news. However, she noted that Garrison “wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do.”

Mykelti also shared that the family has scheduled several get-togethers to honor Garrison in the upcoming months. “Living and going on and continuing your life, like what it was before, is hard,” she continued while reflecting on the grieving process. “There’s not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it’s just … you kinda gotta go through it.”