Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a tribute to Robert Garrison Brown three weeks after he died at the age of 25 from an apparent suicide.

“Today, March 26, marks 3 years since the passing of my beautiful mom, and 3 weeks since the passing of our sweet Garrison,” Meri, 53, wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her and her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, and her and Garrison. “Grief is a myriad of emotions that include despair and anger, feelings of pain, or hopelessness. It’s a universal human emotion and a natural response to loss.”

The TLC personality went on to share her thoughts about the grieving process, noting that “grief sends you on a roller-coaster of emotions, never knowing the twists and turns ahead, whether you’re headed into an upturn or a free fall.”

“Grief is not linear. There’s no timeline or rulebook to follow. It’s not the same for any two people, and no two people handle it in the same exact way,” Meri continued. “I’ve had my share of loss, both through death and the endings of relationships, and each loss is individual and has a unique timeline of manageability.”

After noting that she lost both of her parents, three siblings and Garrison, Meri admitted she recognizes her “coping mechanisms.”

“I recognize when I need to go inward and be alone, letting the grief move through me as I cry alone into my pillow. I recognize when I need to surround myself with my trusted people to gather strength from them,” she explained. “In each step, it takes a little bit of bravery to recognize and give that gift to myself.”

Meri then reminded her followers that everyone grieves differently, and there’s not a right or wrong way to process loss. “Life will never go ‘back’ to normal after a loss, that particular ‘normal’ will never be again. But it will go forward,” she wrote. “It then becomes a question of, what will you do in that forward? What will that new normal look like? What will you do to honor the love and the relationship with the person you lost?”

The mother of one said she will “remember and celebrate the good times and beautiful memories” she had with those who have passed. “I will honor myself and feel the grief when it arises because it inevitably will,” she concluded. “But most importantly, I will live, and I will love every day of that living!”

Meri paid tribute to Garrison three weeks after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5. She previously shared a post in his honor just hours after his death was announced, in which she explained that their family was “deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy.”

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away,” she wrote via Instagram. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

Four days later, Meri referenced Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son in another Instagram post about her mother. “I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison’s welcoming committee, smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Bonnie. “Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me!”