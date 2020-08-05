Two peas in a pod! Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoyed some quality time with Kody Brown and Robyn Brown’s 4-year-old daughter, Ariella, and raved over their “fun night” together at a campfire.

“She was so excited to get that marshmallow burned to black charcoal!” Meri captioned a photo of Ari with a big smile on her face on Tuesday, August 4.

The TV personality, 49, revealed they had a blast “listening to her stories about Princess Meri and Princess Ari and their rainbow dresses and matching crowns.”

During their adventurous evening outing, there were “many lost baby carrots and baby tomatoes as [Ariella] tried sharing them with me, a.k.a. trying to throw them in my mouth, from our safe social distance spacing,” Meri shared.

“It’s moments like this that I live for,” the reality star sweetly added next to her portrait tagged in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Meri certainly seems to have a strong bond with Kody and Robyn’s little girl. Even though the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner and the father of 18 had issues on the show, it appears the struggles haven’t infringed on her relationship with his kids.

In July, fellow sister wife Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) spoke out about Meri and Kody’s disagreements, and she agreed the drama is “real, but blown up” for reality TV purposes.

“But I don’t know their personal life,” Mykelti said at the time. “Between any of the siblings, individual siblings, individual parents or whatever, we really don’t know a lot of what goes on. We know what’s between us and someone else.”

During the Twitch session, she also commented about the brood’s living arrangement. “Yes, I know what’s going on with their houses,” the 24-year-old said. “If they’re moving. They’re not! But we don’t know the rest of that.”

Meri previously spoke out about why she had no plans to leave Kody, 51, even though they were going through a rough patch. She explained that would also involve walking away from “relationships with the kids and the good relationships that [she does] have in the family.” It looks like he’s not pulling the plug on their relationship either, as he said they are not “interested in a breakup.”

