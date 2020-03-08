Reaching a boiling point. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown bickered on camera as the stress of the family’s living situation in Flagstaff, Arizona seemed to finally get to them. In a sneak peek from this week’s episode, the couple argued over whether renting or buying a house would be the best decision for their family.

“Alright kids, guess what? We got some news,” Kody, 51, announced. “And the news is, this house is up for sale and it’s been sold.” Robyn’s 20-year-old son, Dayton, asked “Really?” Kody replied, “Yes, we’re out in 60 days.”

Both Dayton and his younger sister, 17-year-old Aurora, looked like they were in shock. “We’re having a really hard time trying to find a rental. I don’t know what to do at this point,” Robyn, 41, told her kids. But Kody offered a solution.

The Browns need to be out of Robyn's rental in 60 days…but she and Kody are at odds when it comes to next steps for their family. See what happens tonight at 10/9c on #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/XIRTEJoXdy — TLC Network (@TLC) March 7, 2020

“We’re not finding a rental, I’m sorry. We’re going to make an offer on a house, we’re gonna buy a house,” the polygamous family’s patriarch said. “Okay,” Dayton said. Kody continued, “Mom doesn’t like it and I haven’t talked her into it yet.”

Robyn then shared her opinion. “Well, we don’t have to do that, we have a little bit of time to keep looking for a rental,” she said.

In the couple’s joint confessional, they bickered over the situation. “I guess Kody decided to tell the kids he wants to buy, so …” Robyn said as she trailed off. Kody tried to gently explain the reason for his decision. “It’s not a matter of wanting love, it’s a matter of there is only one choice here provided,” he said.

Robyn exhaled loudly and seemed extremely frustrated. “God is not limited by the rules of this earth,” she told her husband. “And if he wants to provide the rental when he provides it, it’ll be fine.”

The religious Mormon couple then started to argue over the messages they’re receiving from their higher power. “I’m not saying that he can’t do that. I’m saying that he’s telling us to do something else,” Kody said. “He’s not telling me that,” Robyn snapped back.

During their family discussion, Kody admitted that buying a home instead of renting may set the entire polygamous family back in their plans to move out to their property on Coyote Pass.

In her solo confessional, Robyn explained that the setback is the reason why she’s against buying. “It will set us back as far as moving out to Coyote Pass, I don’t know why he’s saying it might,” Robyn said. “It’s not just affecting me and my kids if we were to buy and delay, it’s like affecting the whole family.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.