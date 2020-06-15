Fans Wonder If ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Is Living at Coyote Pass in New Photo

Home sweet home? Sister Wives fans are wondering if Christine Brown is living at her new property in Coyote Pass after seeing her latest photo posted on Sunday, June 14.

“Just ending fresh air and sunshine today!! Good to be alive! #momlife #freshair #chillin,” the TV personality wrote. The new portrait on Instagram showed her sitting on some stairs outside, and sparked rumors she already settled into her new abode.

“Are you guys in houses on Coyote Pass now?” one social media user asked in the comments, leading other people to chime in. “Nothing has been done at Coyote Pass still,” one wrote. “Someone went by it a few months ago while on vacation and posted a bunch of photos,” they added.

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out Christine seems to still be at the original property she purchased upon her move to Flagstaff, Arizona, from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The location is expected to be the site of four future homes for each of Kody Brown’s spouses. Kody previously chose Coyote Pass over Cottonwood because the land has “no restrictions and lots of trees.”

In May, Meri Brown shared a photo showing the sprawling land in Coyote Pass, which fueled speculation none of the construction has started yet.

A lot has transpired in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the father of 18 shared an update about his brood in April. Kody said “normal life [had] ceased” for his loved ones, but they were all trying their best to adjust.

“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the TLC alum told Us Weekly. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

Luckily, Kody and Christine got creative while celebrating their 26th anniversary in March. The duo enjoyed a romantic dinner and some fun games at home.

Hopefully we’ll get another update on their living situation soon!