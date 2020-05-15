She’s making it work. Sister Wives star Meri Brown updated fans on how things are going at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn amid the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like the business owner is doing what she can to keep her passion project up and running.

“We’re only open for essential travelers right now,” she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, after a fan asked how the inn is holding up.

The reality star’s bed and breakfast definitely means a lot to her. The property once belonged to her great-great-grandparents and has won “Best Country Inn” in Utah two years in a row.

Meri’s desire to purchase the inn and build the business was a big storyline on their hit TLC show. She previously revealed she was worried her husband, Kody Brown, and her fellow sister wives — Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — were getting too involved in the project. “This is my baby,” she said in a confessional interview. “They don’t care about the house or the bed and breakfast business. Once I get this house done, I don’t want to have any more business meetings about my house. I want to run my business my way.”

Apart from keeping their business ventures afloat, the Browns are doing just fine while social distancing. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the 51-year-old dad told Us Weekly on April 6. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

Although “normal life has ceased” for the Browns, they are doing the best they can while the world is at a standstill. “We’ve severed family gatherings completely,” Kody said of their new routine. “There’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home.”

We’re glad to see the quarantine isn’t ruining the business Meri worked so hard for. Despite her struggles, she appears to be doing the best she can.