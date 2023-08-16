Sister Wives star Kody Brown has made headlines in recent years for his tumultuous relationships with ex-wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Now in a monogamous marriage with Robyn Brown, the father of 18 is looking to mend his broken relationships.

“It’s been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame,” Kody, 54, told People ahead of the season 18 premiere on August 20. “But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we’re bound forever through our kids.

Kody, who has previously been accused of having “favorites,” went on to say that he “could have done a lot better.”

The TLC star’s remarks come one month after he and the sister wives reunited to celebrate daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding to wife Beatriz Queiroz on July 15. It appeared Kody and Robyn, 44, remained separate from the rest of the clan as Gwen, 21, later claimed, “My dad and Robyn were just kind of there.”

“They showed up like two hours late and just kind of hung out,” Gwendlyn said. “Some people were mad that he was there, because they weren’t aware that I was like, ‘Yeah you can come.’ So a few people were like, ‘How dare you show up?’ But other than that, it was fine. [Those people] didn’t say it to his face. Nobody says bad things to people’s faces. They just gossip about it behind their backs.”

Kody’s willingness to accept responsibility is a drastic shift from his previous feelings towards his exes. During his and Christine’s first reunion following their November 2021 split, Kody admitted to feeling “uncomfortable.”

“I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and then to have her sort of s–t talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart I just never wanna see her again. And I wanna spend some time hating her,” he said during a preview clip from the upcoming season.

Christine, 51, was the first of Kody’s four wives to call it quits with the polygamous patriarch, announcing the news in a joint statement shared via Instagram.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother of six wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family”

More than a year after the Cooking With Just Christine star moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to her home state of Utah, fellow sister wives Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, followed suit and left the plural family.

In Touch exclusively broke the news on December 9, 2022, that Janelle and Kody went their separate ways after nearly 30 years of marriage. The following month, Meri and Kody shared a joint statement via social media, saying they “had many open and honest discussions.”

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love,” they added.