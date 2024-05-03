Sharon Osbourne is having the last laugh now that The Talk — the show that kicked her to the curb — is heaving its last gasp!

The talk show and the 71-year-old reality diva parted ways three years ago after she was accused of making racially charged comments to her cohosts — and now The Talk has been slated for cancellation in December after 15 seasons.

“Sharon’s telling pals they got just what they deserved,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s gloating that the ratings sank after she split!”

The show, which first premiered in 2010, had become the lowest-rated show on the CBS daytime lineup this season. Insiders say it will be replaced by a new soap opera called The Gates.

Prior to Sharon’s departure, the program was averaging 1.5 million daily fans — but now it’s shedding hundreds of thousands of viewers a day!

Sharon has blamed the show’s producers for intentionally blindsiding her with a segment where she defended her friend Piers Morgan’s criticisms of Meghan Markle, calling the televised catfight “the biggest setup ever.”

News of the show’s death comes weeks after it was speculated that the ax was about to fall.

“Sharon was proud to be a founding member of the cast alongside Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur,” says a pal of rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager. “But she hated the way she was treated before she left, and she’ll never forgive CBS for making her look like a villain. Now, she’s dancing on The Talk’s grave!”