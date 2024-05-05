Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If BF Ken Urker’s ‘D Is Fire’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed if her boyfriend Ken Urker’s “D is fire” after fans referenced her past viral comment about estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“Now the real question is, is THIS d fire???” a TikTok user wrote in the comments of a video Gypsy, 32, posted on May 4 that showed off her romance with Ken, 31.

“Let’s just say, I’m VERY happy,” the Louisiana native replied.

In January, shortly after Gypsy was released from prison on December 28, 2023, Ryan received an onslaught of negative comments on social media. Gypsy stepped in and defended her husband in the comments of one of his posts on Instagram.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters,” the former prison inmate wrote in the comments section of one of Ryan’s posts from November 2023. “I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.”

Ryan replied, “Who said I give a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha … now come get it Baby.”

Unfortunately, Ryan’s “D” being “fire” wasn’t enough to create that forever kind of love and three months after she was released from prison, Gypsy announced that she and Ryan had split via Facebook.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote via her private account on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

In Touch confirmed via online records that Gypsy filed for divorce on April 8.

Shortly after she and Ryan went their separate ways, Gypsy was spotted with Ken as the two received matching tattoos. While Gypsy claimed they were just close friends at first, she officially confirmed that she and Ken were back together on April 30.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ about her relationship with Ken in an article published on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”