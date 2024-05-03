Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
jay z and Beyonce

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Celebrity Cheating Confessions! Jay-Z, Adam Levine and More Who Have Come Clean

News
May 3, 2024 5:07 pm·
By
Picture

Somehow these celeb couples were able to move past infidelity in their marriages.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture