After much whispering, Jay-Zfinally admitted to straying from his superstar wife. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, the 54-year-old blamed his rough childhood, saying it caused him to “shut down” emotionally. “You can’t connect,” he reflected. “In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.” Becoming a dad helped set him straight. As he rapped on “4:44,” “Look, I apologize/ Often womanize/Took for my child to be born to see through a woman’s eyes.”
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
She made him change his ways! The “All of You” singer acknowledged in a 2020 interview that he “took advantage” of his fame to play around. Meeting Chrissy put things into perspective, however. “At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person,” the 45-year-old explained. “At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo
The Voice coach was widely mocked for his lack of sexting game when women came forward with awkwardly flirty messages he’d sent. Finally, the 45-year-old admitted that he’d “crossed the line” while his model wife was pregnant. Insisting he didn’t have an affair, the Maroon 5 front man said he’d been “naïve and stupid” to risk his marriage. “[It] the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”
Oliver Hudson & Erin Bartlett
The groom got cold feet — and hot sheets! Oliver recently opened up about freaking out before walking down the aisle in 2006. “I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy,” the 47-year-old admitted on his “Sibling Revelry” podcast April 8. With some encouragement from mom Goldie Hawn, he came clean to his then-fiancée and after some therapy they made it through. “I regret causing pain,” the dad of three said, but he doesn’t regret straying. “You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t make that choice.”
Kevin & Eniko Hart
An alleged threat of extortion by a former assistant led the Jumanji star to fess up about cheating on wife Eniko when she was eight months pregnant. “I made a bad error in
judgment,” the 44-year-old said in a 2017 video, adding that he had apologized to his wife and kids. “It’s a s–tty moment. It’s a s–tty moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior.”