Oliver Hudson & Erin Bartlett

The groom got cold feet — and hot sheets! Oliver recently opened up about freaking out before walking down the aisle in 2006. “I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy,” the 47-year-old admitted on his “Sibling Revelry” podcast April 8. With some encouragement from mom Goldie Hawn, he came clean to his then-fiancée and after some therapy they made it through. “I regret causing pain,” the dad of three said, but he doesn’t regret straying. “You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t make that choice.”