Sam Asghari ‘Hopes’ Britney Spears ‘Is OK’ After Hotel Fight

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari reportedly felt bad for the pop star after her alleged fight with rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz.

“Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her,” a source told Us Weekly in an article published on Friday, May 3.

The insider continued, “Sam is a helper and was there for her in her hardest times. He hopes she is OK. Sam has been down this road with Britney before and knows how she is.”

Sam “feels terrible if she is not surrounded by positive people in her life,” the source added, noting that the former model thought the incident at the Chateau Marmont was “worrisome.”

Sources exclusively told In Touch on Thursday, May 2, that Sam was worried about Britney’s relationship with Paul, 37.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” the insider explained. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”

Authorities were called to the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, May 1, after guests at the hotel reportedly feared that Britney, 42, was having a mental breakdown. According to TMZ, the “Toxic” singer and Paul allegedly got into a fight at the hotel, and Britney was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

After Britney arrived at the Chateau Marmont, she allegedly created a disturbance that led to the authorities being called. Hotel guests claimed that someone who matched Britney’s description was “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” However, after authorities arrived at around 10:30 p.m., they reportedly left after seeing no cause for concern. Britney and Paul allegedly returned to their room at approximately 11:00 p.m. only to later get into a physical altercation. Paramedics arrived back at the location after guests reportedly feared an “injured person,” according to the publication.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images

The “Baby One More Time” artist was seen outside the establishment, wrapped in a blanket and holding a pillow, while walking with paramedics after midnight. She then reportedly left the Chateau Marmont with her security team but without Paul.

Britney addressed the incident at the Chateau Marmont via Instagram on Thursday, May 2.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the “Womanizer” artist posted and quickly deleted alongside a photo of a male model, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

The Grammy winner later reshared the statement on Instagram and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

Paul and Britney were first rumored to be romantically involved shortly after she and Sam separated in August 2023. The couple met when Paul was hired in a housekeeper-type role at Britney’s home in Calabasas. However, he was allegedly let go after Britney’s team discovered his criminal background. In April 2024, Paul and Britney were spotted driving around the San Fernando Valley, which reignited rumors that they had rekindled their romance.