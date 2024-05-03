Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘Going Through Hell’ Amid Cancer

A close confidante of Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William has given a rare comment on the couple as the Princess of Wales continues to receive treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell,” friend Amaia Arrieta told The Telegraph on Thursday, May 2.

“I hope they will be back. It’s really personal,” she added. Amaia has worked styling the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, starting shortly after their eldest was born. The kids are often seen in clothing from Amaia’s eponymous children’s fashion label.

This is the first time the Wales’ close friend has spoken about the couple and Kate’s condition. Many in the pair’s tight circle have remained close-lipped about how William, 41, and Kate, 42, are doing amid her medical crisis and what her current condition is.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The princess was able to take adorable photos at home for Prince Louis’ April 23rd birthday and Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 2, which were shared via the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts. In Louis’ portrait, he was seen wearing an Amaia shirt.

Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas Day 2023. She underwent major abdominal surgery on January 16, with a recovery timetable that put her out of public royal duties until after Easter, which fell on March 31.

The princess shared the heartbreaking news on March 22 that following her procedure, the presence of cancer had been detected. Kate revealed in a video shared via social media that doctors recommended a course of preventive chemotherapy and that she was “in the early stages of that treatment.”

The royal also asked for “some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” adding, “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Prince William returned to solo royal duties for the first time since Kate’s announcement on April 18, touring a food distribution center Surplus for Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames, before heading to a West London youth center which received the meals.

At his first stop, a well-wisher gave William a get-well card for Kate, and he promised to “look after” his wife amid her cancer battle. The prince has had the support of his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, in helping with their life at home.

“Her mother has been a rock for them because their home life has changed a lot. Kate has been able to rely on William, her mother, and those in her inner circle to help her with the children while she focuses on getting through chemotherapy, fighting this disease — and adjusting to her new normal,” a source told In Touch exclusively on April 19.

It could be quite some time before the princess is able to return to royal duties. “Kate is expected to be away from public duties for some time,” the Times of London reported on Friday, May 3, adding that she could later “be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to” as she continues her cancer ​treatment.