Britney Spears and boyfriend Paul Soliz reportedly trashed their Las Vegas hotel room during a heated fight in December 2023, which was four months before their most recent argument at the Chateau Marmont hotel.

The “Toxic” singer, 42, and Paul stayed at the Wynn Las Vegas during the last week of December 2023, with a source telling TMZ that they got in an intense fight that ended up with their hotel room being trashed. The insider added that Britney ended up paying the hotel tens of thousands of dollars to cover the damage created during the incident.

Not only did the couple reportedly trash a hotel room, but Paul allegedly damaged Britney’s Mercedes when he was driving it.

While not much is known about Britney and Paul’s romance, one insider told the outlet that they are constantly fighting. “Britney is out of control, and it’s so bad I’m afraid of the worst,” an additional source added, noting that she’s not in a good place in regards to her mental health.

The report comes just one day after news surfaced that Britney and Paul had allegedly gotten into a heated argument in the late hours of Wednesday, May 1, when they were staying at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Following the fight, paramedics were called to the scene because it was believed the “Circus” singer was having a mental breakdown. Britney was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance,” per TMZ.

After the pair arrived at the hotel earlier that night, Britney allegedly caused a disturbance, and authorities were called. According to TMZ, guests claimed that a woman matching Britney’s description had been harassing and threatening hotel guests and employees. However, officers left shortly after they arrived at the hotel because they saw no signs of trouble.

Britney and Paul reportedly returned to their room around 11 p.m., though eventually got into a fight that turned physical. The mother of two was heard screaming in the hallway, and a source told the outlet that other guests called the cops in fear that she was “injured.” After the paramedics arrived at 12:40 a.m., Britney was photographed outside the hotel. She appeared to have been crying, while she and her security team reportedly left the property without Paul.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Just hours after news of the altercation broke, Britney broke her silence on the matter in an Instagram post. “Just to let people know … the news is fake!!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!!” she wrote, referencing photos of her leaving the hotel. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

However, a source exclusively told In Touch that Britney “seemed completely out of it” during the altercation. “If she wasn’t high on something she was definitely off her meds,” the insider added.

The source went on to note that Paul “tried to play it cool” during the incident, “but he was angry and definitely frustrated with her. He played it cool when they went outside.”